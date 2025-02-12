MILTON, Del. – Locals in Milton spent the day digging out from a wet, heavy snowfall that blanketed the area, creating slushy and challenging conditions.
The sound of shovels scraping pavement and plows clearing sidewalks echoed through neighborhoods as people worked to free their vehicles and driveways. Among them was John Mcilveen, who struggled to remove the dense snow from his car.
"The snow’s pretty, but it’s heavy because there’s some rain on top," Mcilveen said. "It takes a lift to get it, but I’m strong, you know—Milton strong."
But for some, the snowstorm brought an opportunity for winter fun. Charleigh and Stephanie Szatkowski took advantage of the snowy conditions, building a snowman on their balcony.
"This stick is from over there—the tree," Charleigh said. "It’s very packy, so that’s why we decided to build a snowman. It’s not soft like last time."
Despite the conditions, Rosanna Zimmer still went to the Food Lion to pick up groceries said the snowfall wasn’t all bad, but did notice a few issues.
"It’s not bad at all. It’s just really wet and slushy," Zimmer said.