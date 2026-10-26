MILFORD, Del. - The Milford School District, Delaware Department of Education, and the Delaware State Fire Marshal are working to get Milford families the assistance they need, and the answers they're looking for after a fire at the school caused closures.
"Our teams are supporting the district as it considers alternative classroom space, transportation and technology needs, instructional materials, and services for students and families," The Delaware Department of Education said in a statement. "Milford will determine the next steps for its schools and communicate those decisions directly to families. DDOE's role is to help remove barriers, connect resources, and support the district in moving forward."
Patricia Gerken, a Milford School District Public Information Officer, says they're working with the Food Bank of Delaware and their Child Nutrition team to offer breakfast and lunch meals.
Gerken notes that many organizations in the area, like The Breakfast Club, Kids Inc/Reformation Lutheran Church, and the Boys and Girls Club have also opened their doors in hopes of helping those in need of childcare and other assistance.
In regards to a plan for getting students back to learning, the school district is coordinating with the community and state partners, who will be meeting tomorrow.
State Fire Marshals say they're still unsure what caused this fire, but suspect it began in the Kent Hallway of the building.