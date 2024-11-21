SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Overnight from Wednesday, Nov. 21, to Thursday morning, Nov. 22, wind gusts of up to 50 mph were recorded in Sussex County, causing notable damage. Among the damage, the Rehoboth Beach Christmas tree was toppled by the high winds.
The damage extended beyond Rehoboth Beach. In Long Neck, siding was torn from a house, as seen in the photo below.
CoastTV spoke with Lewes resident John Wright, who said he was fortunate to avoid damage to his property.
"I heard all the stories this morning about the rain and the wind, but we had nothing here," Wright said.
In Georgetown, the storm’s force was evident in a trampoline that became wrapped around a pole, as shown below.