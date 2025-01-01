OC ROOF.jpg

The winds appear to have blown off part of this roof in Ocean City.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Coastal Highway is temporarily closed between 75th and 76th streets after high winds caused roof damage, prompting safety concerns. Both northbound and southbound lanes are currently shut down, with traffic detoured to nearby streets.

According to Ocean City officials, northbound traffic is being redirected through alleyways between 75th and 77th streets. Southbound traffic is being routed behind a retail establishment at 76th Street.

OC WIND.jpg

Police shut down Coastal Highway due to debris from wind damage.

Public transportation has also been affected. The Ocean City Beach Bus service is temporarily suspended as buses cannot navigate the detours safely.

Crews from Delmarva Power, also known as Delmarva Connect, and the Maryland State Highway Administration are on-site to assess and address the damage.

OC WIND DAMAGE.jpg

The U.S. National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, has placed Ocean City under a gale warning until approximately 1 a.m., cautioning of continued high winds in the area. Locals and visitors are advised to avoid the area and follow detour signs to ensure safety.

Further updates will be provided as crews continue their work and the situation develops.

