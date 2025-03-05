SUSSEX COUNTY - Flags, trees and signs whipped in the wind Thursday, March 5, as powerful gusts battered the coastline. According to Our Coast TV meteorologist, wind gusts have already reached upwards of 60 mph.
Rehoboth Beach local Garvey John said this kind of weather comes with living along the coast.
"I expected it to be pretty strong," John said. "I'm concerned, but there's not that much you can do, right? Just be prepared and ready."
Linda Murphy took precautions, stocking up on essentials at Food Lion.
"I'm all set," she said.
With gusts reaching 60 mph, trees and power lines were at risk of falling. Crews were seen working on electric lines near Five Points.