OCEAN CITY, Md. – Crawl Street Tavern, located in downtown Ocean City, has announced a series of holiday fundraisers supporting local charities, bringing together live music, food and seasonal events. The Tavern invites residents and visitors to participate in these festive gatherings to give back to the community.
The Big 5F Race
Date: Saturday, Nov. 23, 3-7 p.m.
This unique five-foot “fun walk” benefits the Special Olympics, with participants raising funds through sponsorships. For those 21 and over, the $20 entry includes two drink tickets. The event features live music by Fuzzbox Piranha, a raffle, and silent auction, with top fundraisers receiving special prizes.
Warm Hearts Winter Bash
Date: Saturday, Dec. 7, 3-7 p.m.
Benefiting the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County, this family-friendly event includes a Children’s Gingerbread House Competition, a raffle, and a silent auction. Young artists from ACSGWC will also have artwork for sale, and attendees can enjoy holiday treats and music by DJ Magellan.
Santacon
Date: Saturday, Dec. 14, all day
Participants are encouraged to dress as Santa and join in the festivities to support Kenille’s Cupboard Pet Pantry. The event includes donations to support local families and their pets, along with holiday music and entertainment.