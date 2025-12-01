REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade returned with holiday cheer as 120 entries made their way down Rehoboth Avenue Monday night. Local businesses, nonprofits, fire departments, and state agencies participated in the annual tradition, filling the streets with music, lights, and community pride.

The event, hosted by the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, ran from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and drew large crowds bundled up for the cold weather. Fire trucks, floats, marching bands, and a special appearance by Santa Claus highlighted the night.

Madeleine Overturf of CoastTV News served as the parade emcee again.

As part of the festivities, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company also collected toys for children in need. Locals were invited to drop off new, unwrapped toys and enjoy complimentary snacks and hot chocolate at the firehouse.

The annual parade is a beloved kickoff to the holiday season in Sussex County.

