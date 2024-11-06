House fire in Wicomico County causes $85,000 in damages

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, on Nov.5, at approximately 10:19 p.m., a fire broke out at 7262 Truitt Street in Willards, Maryland.
The two-story, wood-framed single-family home suffered an estimated $75,000 in structural damage and $10,000 in content loss. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
The fire originated on the exterior covered porch and was caused by carelessly getting rid of smoking materials. The home did not have smoke alarms or a sprinkler system. The Willards Volunteer Fire Department responded with 45 firefighters, controlling the blaze within 45 minutes.