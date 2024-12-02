SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As the Atlantic hurricane season ended officially on Nov. 30, Sussex County Emergency Management is reminding residents to prepare for winter storms, including nor’easters.
Thanks to the effects of La Niña, CoastTV meteorologists anticipate a winter that will have dramatic temperature swings independent of the amount of snow we anticipate in our area. In short, we're likely to have a very dry and bitterly cold season, with average to less-than-average snowfall at this point.
In January of 2022, Lewes experienced a nor'easter storm with nearly 11 inches of snow. But the most snow that hit Delmarva is known as the "Snowmageddon." This was between January and February 2010, and some areas got over 40 inches of snow and wind gusts at times over 60 mph.
This and every winter, emergency management officials stress the importance of checking supplies, monitoring weather updates and taking necessary actions.
Sussex County Emergency Management recommends:
- Having snow shovels
- Winterizing your cars
- Making sure your heat works
- Spreading salt on roads and sidewalks to melt ice
- Staying informed about weather conditions
- Wearing layers
For more tips on preparation and winterizing your disaster kit, check out preparede.org.