GEORGETOWN, Del. - Humane Animal Partners (HAP) is holding a free wellness clinic for pets on Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cheer Community Center.
The clinic will offer exams, multiple vaccines, pet food and microchipping: all free.
The event is first come, first served, for pre-registered animals only.
Joyce Kall brought her dog, Chomper, to get his annual vaccines for free.
"Being able to do this for the dogs means I can pay some of the medical care that I need because he gives me a lot of help," said Kall. "and the pets give us a lot of that, so being able to keep them and keep them healthy."
Kall says these kind of services give her piece of mind knowing Chomper won't be getting sick as often now.
180 cats and dogs were at the event today getting free services.
Leigh McKinley helped organized this event.
She says this event is important because the cost of pet care continues to rise and access to care is difficult.
"Being able to travel around the county, bringing our services to the folks that need it the most that want to care for their animals and give them the best life possible, is exactly why we're doing this," said McKinley.
The non-profit, HAP, holds events like this about once a month and hopes to have two more before the end of the year.