MILFORD, Del. — As snow and dangerously cold temperatures approach the coast, some seniors are expressing concerns about the hazardous weather.
Barbara DeBaptiste, a Milford senior, relies on the Milford Senior Center’s transportation system to get around since she can't drive. She says she's had close calls on ice in the past.
“It’s really good news when you can come to a center and they pick you up,” DeBaptiste said. “You’re driven to the area with supervision, with folks who are just so, so positive about helping.”
Amy Waltz, the director of the Milford Senior Center, urged seniors to be particularly cautious during extreme weather.
“We also see some medical issues that start to set in,” Waltz said. “Of course, as people get older, their bodies are not able to regulate temperature, and they don’t realize that even a short period of time out in the cold can lead to hypothermia and frostbite.”
The center prioritizes safety, often closing when road conditions are considered too dangerous.
Waltz encourages seniors to stay indoors during extreme weather conditions unless they absolutely must go outside.