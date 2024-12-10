INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - The $15 million project to protect the Indian River Inlet and safeguard Coastal Highway from flooding has been ongoing since November. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control initiated an emergency dredging project to restore the severely eroded beach north of the Indian River Inlet, a vital area that safeguards Coastal Highway, an emergency evacuation route.
The emergency dredging operation aims to move up to 380,000 cubic yards of sand to create dunes that will stand 16 feet high and 25 feet wide. These efforts represent the first phase of the multi-year project.
For locals like Al Marlin, a fisherman who has witnessed the area’s challenges firsthand, the project is needed.
“This year’s been the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Marlin said. “I’m glad they’re doing what they’re doing, but it’s taking a little while. Weather has a lot to do with it, they’ve got to shut down work. But the good days, they get quite a bit done.”
Once the sand dunes are in place, the project will move to its second phase of nourishment work, scheduled to begin in 2025.
Updates on the project and reopening timelines will be shared as progress is made. For more information, visit de.gov/irnorth.