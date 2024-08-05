MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police will continue investigating a crash that sent two people to a nearby medical facility. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a Cadillac XTS and a Ford Escape hit each other causing damage to the front of both vehicles leaving them both inoperable. The agency says this happened Aug. 3 around 8 p.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Indian Mission Road in Millsboro. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company worked to clear the area with additional emergency support from the Sussex County Paramedics and Millsboro Emergency Medical Services.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, emergency response teams focused on vehicle and patient stabilization, traffic control, and cleanup efforts. The agency confirmed two people were taken to nearby medical facilities for further observation. The Delaware State Fire Police managed traffic control, altering normal travel lanes to ensure safety and facilitate the emergency response. The Delaware State Police will continue the investigation to determine the cause of the collision.