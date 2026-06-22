‘It was a blessing for them to be here’: Teen volunteers return to help Ellendale homeowner

ELLENDALE, Del. - While many teenagers are spending their summer break relaxing, a group of volunteers from North Carolina, Maryland and Pennsylvania spent the week helping an Ellendale homeowner complete projects he can no longer do on his own.
The volunteers are part of Catholic HEART Workcamp, a faith-based service program that brings young people together for community improvement projects across the country.
This week, the group worked at the home of Jerry Guyer, staining a deck, painting railings and completing maintenance projects around the property.
For Guyer, who lives with a disability, the help is invaluable.
“I can't do it and neither can my wife,” Guyer said. “Being disabled, you're only on so much of an income that you can't do it. And you can't really depend on family a lot because they have their own life too.”
Different Catholic HEART Workcamp groups have been returning to Guyer’s home for nearly eight years. Over that time, he says the volunteers have become more than just helping hands.
“I got to know each one of them and where they were from and sending them thank you notes and keeping in touch with them through the years,” Guyer said. “I still keep in contact with one of the girls. She just had a baby.”
The volunteers spent their nights sleeping on air mattresses at Holy Cross in Dover before returning each day to work in the summer heat.
Chaperone Julio Revueltas said the experience is about more than home repairs.
“This is not your typical summer camp,” Revueltas said. “We are just doing this out of sacrificial love. We're giving up a little bit of ourselves for the community.”
For 15-year-old volunteer Roman Drabouski, the experience has also provided life lessons.
“I kind of learned from him sometimes too,” Drabouski said of Guyer. “Always be respectful to people even in tough times.”
Guyer said there are no words to fully describe what the volunteers mean to him.
“There's not enough words on what they do,” he said, emotionally. “There's not enough words.”
During the week, a power surge damaged Guyer’s TV sound bar. One volunteer later purchased a replacement for him, a gesture Guyer said he never expected but will not forget.