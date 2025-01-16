DOVER, Del. – Families can be complicated and that's especially true when someone has had their parental rights terminated. Senate Bill 37, introduced on January 10th by Delaware State Senator Dave Wilson (R-Lincoln) and Representative Valerie Jones Giltner (R-Georgetown) would provide legal resources to certain relatives seeking to step in and adopt the children of a parent who has lost those rights.
"This bill is about keeping families together and providing the necessary legal resources for relatives who want to offer a stable, loving home to a child in need," said Senator Wilson. "No family member should be deterred from stepping up simply due to the cost of legal representation."
SB37 would guarantee a right to legal counsel for eligible family members, including grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and step-relatives. That legal support would help family members navigate the adoption process when a child is in the custody of the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families.
The Senate Bill specifies that eligible relatives will be appointed free legal counsel during all stages of the adoption process if the child is in state custody and parental rights have been terminated.
The bill's sponsors claim the legislation addresses a critical gap in current adoption laws by ensuring relatives have equitable access to representation.
"By passing this bill, we are making it easier for families to stay connected and for children to find permanent, supportive homes with relatives they know and trust," Representative Jones Giltner stated. "This is a common-sense measure that prioritizes the well-being of Delaware's children."
SB 37 has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee.