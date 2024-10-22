The goal of the event is to raise awareness and help reduce opioid-related deaths in the community by providing Narcan and training.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness and help reduce opioid-related deaths in the community by providing Narcan and training.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - La Red Health Center will host its "La Red Goes Purple" event on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to connect Sussex County residents affected by opioid dependence with health care and community resources.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness and help reduce opioid-related deaths in the community by providing Narcan and training. Narcan, a medication that can save a life by reversing an opioid overdose, gives individuals a chance to seek emergency medical care.

La Red Health Center in Georgetown is located at 21444 Carmean Way.

Tags

Reporter, Telemundo Delmarva

Ana Sofia joined the CoastTV team as a bilingual reporter in September 2022, focusing on stories from the Hispanic community on Delmarva. She graduated from American University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a double minor in marketing, and leadership and management.

Recommended for you