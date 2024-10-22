GEORGETOWN, Del. - La Red Health Center will host its "La Red Goes Purple" event on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to connect Sussex County residents affected by opioid dependence with health care and community resources.
The goal of the event is to raise awareness and help reduce opioid-related deaths in the community by providing Narcan and training. Narcan, a medication that can save a life by reversing an opioid overdose, gives individuals a chance to seek emergency medical care.
La Red Health Center in Georgetown is located at 21444 Carmean Way.