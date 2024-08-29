DELAWARE — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) anticipates record-breaking numbers at airport checkpoints this Labor Day weekend.
According to the TSA, this Labor Day weekend could be the busiest travel period on record. The agency is estimating that it will screen approximately 17 million passengers between Aug. 29 and the middle of the following week.
The busiest day of the holiday weekend is expected to be Aug. 30, with nearly three million passengers estimated to pass through TSA checkpoints nationwide.
In light of the anticipated surge in travelers, the TSA is urging passengers to arrive at the airport early; at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.
The TSA advises travelers to make sure their belongings are packed properly. The agency says liquids should be in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces in a clear, resealable bag and recommends keeping medications in their original, marked containers.
With the potential for significant delays, the TSA is reminding travelers that patience will be key to navigating the busiest Labor Day weekend on record.
People who live in Rehoboth are not looking forward to how much traffic Labor Day weekend is going to cause. Elisha Baker has been in Lewes for years and has experienced the growth of people heading to the coast for the holiday.
"It's going to be really intense, A beach crawl, you know you just have to go with the flow."
While People who live here are opposed to this traffic, Rehoboth Beach Business owner Chad Miller is excited about would come of this weekend.
"We are actually expecting it to be higher than what it was last year, with this being the last big weekend of the summer we are all hoping it's going to be very strong."