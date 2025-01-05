HARRINGTON, Del. — Lake Forest High School is gearing up to host its 3rd Annual College & Career Fair on Tuesday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is designed to help students navigate their future options, whether their next step is college, a career, or military service.
The fair aims to provide students with valuable insights as they prepare for life beyond high school. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with presenters from various industries and educational institutions. These presenters will share their experiences, discuss career opportunities and provide guidance to students exploring different pathways.
Presenters are encouraged to RSVP by Friday, March 21, to assist with planning.