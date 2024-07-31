WORCESTER COUNTY, Md -The Maryland Department of Highway Administration will begin work Wednesday night on the Ocean City Expressway (MD Route 90). This is to fix a sinkhole that occurred earlier in July on the bridge that spans the Assawoman Bay.
The work is scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm. Crews will close the eastbound lane approximately 1,000 feet in front of the work area. Drivers will be diverted to the westbound lane with flaggers coordinating traffic. Earlier this year, maintenance work was done on the bridge.
The planned work includes removing steel plates in the eastbound lane and filling the area in with seal guard. Work is expected to be completed by 5:00 am on Thursday Aug. 1.
On Wednesday Aug, 7, the same work will occur on the westbound lane. The same timeframe and closures are scheduled.