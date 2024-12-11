Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Cold. Low near 25F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Cold. Low near 25F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.