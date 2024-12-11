LAUREL, Del. - First-floor flames and smoke, that is what the Laurel Fire Department found when they got to the scene of a residential fire on West 2nd Street Wednesday.
According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office, the fire started around 1:30 p.m. The house was occupied when the fire started. Firefighters entered the home and were able to remove a woman from the second floor successfully. That woman was taken to Nanticoke Hospital by ambulance and is in serious condition.
The Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshal conducted an origin-and-cause investigation. The cause of the fire has not yet been released, but it reportedly started on the first floor. The home did have smoke detectors. Damage is estimated at $150,000. The investigation is ongoing.