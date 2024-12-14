LAUREL, Del. - According to the Laurel library, last week a group of teenagers damaged downspouts and gutters in the alley behind the library.
Surveillance footage of the incident has been shared with law enforcement, and a police report has been filed. While authorities investigate, the cost of repairs will fall on the library.
"Boredom is not an excuse for vandalism," the library said in Facebook post, "Please do better." Officials are hopeful those responsible will be identified and held accountable. Community members are reminded to report any suspicious activity to local authorities.