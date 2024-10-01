LAUREL, Del. - Due to a significant number of scheduled staff absences, Laurel School District has announced that Friday, Oct. 4, will be an asynchronous learning day for both students and staff.
With over 70 staff absences and 30 unfilled positions, the district says that moving to an asynchronous model is necessary to maintain safety and ensure students' education remains uninterrupted.
"It’s important to address why we are not simply denying staff absences. The district recognizes that our educators, like all of us, have personal and professional commitments," said Superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore. "Furthermore, we are navigating a nationwide staffing shortage, and maintaining positive relationships with our staff is vital."
Students will receive independent assignments, and teachers will be available by email for assistance. Larrimore emphasizes that this "this week's unique circumstances are an exception and not something we anticipate occurring again,"
The school district claims further information will be provided by each school's respective principal.