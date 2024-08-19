DELAWARE -The application process for all areas of recreational marijuana businesses in Delaware opens on Monday, Aug. 19. Those areas are broken down like this:
- 60 cultivation facilities
- 30 product manufacturing facilities
- 30 retail stores
- 5 testing facilities
41 of the licenses are set aside for Sussex County applicants. The applications that are determined to be eligible will be placed in a lottery overseen by the State Office of the Marijuana Commissioner. Licenses could begin to be issued in early Nov.
Delaware has also mandated that this process factor in social equity. Click here for CoastTV's prior reporting on this aspect of the application. Online applications will be accepted until Sept. 30.