Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.