LEWES, Del. - The Captain of the Beach Patrol Strohm Edwards gave new stats to the public today at the Lewes City Council Meeting.
Some stats that headlined the address was 46 children being lost on the beach that's the most in 3 years, and thankfully all these children were returned to their families.
Also there was 170 Medical Emergency's that is 12 more then the 158 reported last year on Lewes's Beaches.
People CoastTv spoke with today love the relationship the public has with the Beach Patrol. Bob Macginnis saying
"it was just a really positive experience, We love Lewis Beach. We visited all the beaches this week, and this is definitely by far the nicest.
The Lewes Beach Patrol is happy with another successful year and is looking forward to summer 2025