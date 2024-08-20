LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Board of Public Works recently received laboratory results from the Office of Drinking Water for water samples collected on August 20. The tests confirmed that the water is safe, allowing the Boil Water Notice to be lifted.
Despite this, some areas on the beach side of Lewes may continue to experience low water pressure due to a canal crossing water main that remains out of service following a break.
A dive team is scheduled to assess the damaged water main on Wednesday, August 21 and determine the required repairs.
The Lewes Board of Public Works said it experienced a communication failure at its water treatment plant Tuesday morning and is warning people to boil their water.
CoastTV received multiple reports from people who were experiencing a water outage in Lewes.
The BPW said Tuesday morning that it was working diligently to restore water services and apologized for the inconvenience.
The BPW said it experienced a drop in pressure due to a treatment plant issue which caused a loss of positive water pressure in our distribution system. According to the board, a loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system. As a result, the board said there was an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.
"Due to a possible communication error in the treatment plant our water system dropped below the minimum 25 psi required," says the Lewes Board of Public Works. "We have since repaired the issue and are slowly bringing the pressure back up in the system. We will inform you when all corrective actions have been completed and when you no longer need to boil your water."
Lewes residents were advised not to drink the water without boiling it first. A hydrant flush will be performed once water pressure has been restored.
For more information, please contact Austin Calaman at 302-645-6228 or Caitlin Berchtold, Environmental Health Specialist II with the Office of Drinking Water at 302-741-8630.
According to a Facebook post from the Lewes Board of Public Works a 12 inch water main break had occurred at on the canal crossings.