LEWES, Del. - Lewes Board of Public Works is reminding BPW customers to ensure they are registered for the upcoming board election.
According to the Lewes BPW, a person is qualified to vote if they are a BPW customer, 18 years of age or older, and if they are either a resident of the City for at least 30 days prior to the election, a nonresident BPW customer, or receive utility services from the BPW but not a City resident.
To register, you can go in-person at the BPW office during regular business hours, by mail, or by email. You have to complete the BPW Voter Registration Form to be able to register. A copy of a valid driver’s license is required along with the form.
A person only has to register once, however, if a registered voter does not vote in two consecutive BPW elections, their registration will be removed and re-registration will be required.
Last day for voter registration is April 24.