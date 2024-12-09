Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop expected. For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and extremely rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 6 AM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&