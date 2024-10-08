LEWES, Del. - Two of Lewes' major roadways, Kings Highway and New Road, are undergoing road work.
Chesapeake Utilities began line construction along New Road Oct. 7. There will be a single-lane closure on the inbound lane to the city. DelDot says this is the first step to replacing the Canary Creek bridge in a couple of years.
During the installation, the entrance to Pilottown Reserve by way of Forecastle Lane will be closed for equipment staging. It is estimated that the lane and road closures will be in effect for around eight weeks.
Pilottown Reserve, Pilottown Park, Pilottown Village and Mariners Retreat can be accessed by way of west Fourth Street or Captains Circle.
Jim Dolan is ready for the upgrade that comes with the New Road construction.
"My hope is that it'll give you access for kayaking on Canary Creek by having an entry point, perhaps under that bridge that makes more sense, because it's not very realistic to enter there with a kayak at this point," said Dolan.
James Carroll lives right near New Road.
"So, it's an inconvenience, that's for sure. We do know that they are going to replace the bridge over Canary Creek in a couple years whenever DelDot feels that it's time to do that. I think that's going to be a big inconvenience. This is a smaller one," said Carroll.
Elizabeth Powell has mixed feelings.
"It'll be great when it's done. It's always painful to go through the construction, but yeah, it'll be great," said Powell.
Kings Highway is also undergoing construction for the addition of turn lanes. DelDot says this is to make room for the Mitchell's Corner development.