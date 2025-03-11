LEWES, Del. — The Lewes Fire Department has issued a formal warning to the Sussex County Council, stating that without a significant increase in funding, it will be forced to begin the process of dissolving its Emergency Medical Services in 2025.
In a letter dated March 6, department officials highlighted the growing demand for emergency services due to rapid development in the district. The call volume of fire and EMS combined has surged from 5,040 in 2018 to 7,589 in 2024, leading to a rise in staffing costs. Career personnel have increased from 17 to 25 members, and operating costs have more than doubled, from about $1.04 million to about $2.37 million.
Additionally, the department has faced annual EMS deficits of nearly $500,000 over the past two years. Officials warned that without additional funding in the next fiscal budget, the department would have no choice but to dissolve EMS services.
The Lewes Fire Department said in the letter, "Please consider this letter as formal notice that without a substantial increase in funding - specifically to address our deficit in the upcoming fiscal year budget beginning January 1, 2025, we will be forced to initiate the process of dissolving our EMS service."
Copied on the letter were the City of Lewes Mayor and Council, Sussex County EMS and neighboring fire departments.