LEWES, Del.- A volunteer with the Lewes Fire Department is under investigation after allegedly using a racial slur while responding to a call. The incident is being reviewed by the Delaware State Fire Prevention Commission.
The incident came to light after an anonymous member of the department shared a recording of the exchange, which reportedly took place on August 19 at around 5:53 p.m. In the recording, the firefighter is heard using the term "porch monkey," a racial slur that sources believe was directed toward African Americans.
The comment now has the attention of a Sussex County anti-hate group, Speak Out Against Hate. Patty Maloney, president of the organization, called the incident "appalling."
"Someone felt that they had the right to say something as defaming as that and didn’t believe there would be any repercussions, as if they had done it before," Maloney said.
Lewes Fire Department officials confirmed they are conducting their own investigation but did not provide any details on potential disciplinary actions. The person who shared the recording claims the firefighter has been suspended for 30 days, but the department has not confirmed or denied this.
Maloney emphasized the impact this kind of language can have on the community, particularly from someone in a position of trust. "When there is a prejudicial attitude coming from someone who is supposed to provide assistance, it creates a wall" she said.
According to Delaware law, fire departments have 30 days to address complaints unless the commission grants an extension.