LEWES, Del. - The six kinetic public art sculptures currently on display in Lewes, are set to come down very soon.
The Lewes Public Art Committee encourages visitors to view the art by Baltimore-based artist Paul Daniel, before they're removed in a few weeks. Five of the sculptures will be relocated to the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover between Oct. 29 and 31, while the sixth, located in the park pond, will return to the artist’s studio in Baltimore.
These sculptures, on view since April, have been featured in guided tours and children's classes hosted by the Rehoboth Museum. Lewes Public Art Committee Chair Heidi Lowe expressed excitement for the sculptures' new placement at the Biggs Museum.
"The committee was thrilled to bring these works to Lewes and have the pleasure of working with Paul Daniel. We are ecstatic they will be placed in front of the Biggs Museum." said Lowe.
The sculptures are currently on display at the George H.P. Smith Park around the pond.