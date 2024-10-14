MILTON, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that occurred early Sunday morning on Stockley Road.
The crash happened at approximately 12:13 a.m. on Oct. 13, when police say Sherman Jackson, 66-year-old Lewes man, was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on Stockley Road, west of Beaver Dam Road. According to a preliminary investigation, the car was speeding before it veered off the south side of the road for unknown reasons.
The car struck a mailbox in the 29000 block of Stockley Road, continued through the front yard of a home, and crashed into a tree.
Jackson, who police say was not properly wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stockley Road was closed for about two and a half hours while troopers from Delaware State Police Troop 7’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the incident and cleared the area.
The investigation is ongoing, and police urge anyone with information to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267. Tips can also be submitted via a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.