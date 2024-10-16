Lewes officials weigh light ordinance to balance safety and sky views

LEWES, Del. - Lewes officials are working to find a balance between improving nighttime safety and limiting light pollution that affects sky visibility. On Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m., the city’s Planning Commission will discuss a proposed light ordinance.
The ordinance recommends using bollard lighting for businesses. These are small lights mounted on posts close to the ground. Under the proposal, lighting would need to be dimmed by 50 percent or turned off completely between midnight and dawn.
If approved, the ordinance would apply to new construction and fall under building permit guidelines. The Planning Commission could decide to forward their recommendations to the City Council.