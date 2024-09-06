LEWES Del.- The Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission want to know how people feel about the outdoor recreation center at Great Marsh Park.
Great Marsh Park is home to the Unleashed dog park and is the location of the Lewes Community Garden. This park did undergo some changes in 2022, the original plan included removing invasive species, adding educational resources, walking trails. The commission is reaching out for comments, input and requests about the plan and they recommend viewing the Great Marsh Park Conceptual plan for 2022 before answering the survey.
Surveys will be accepted until Monday Sept. 30, and can be found at www.ci.lewes.de.us