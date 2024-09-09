LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested Nicholas Mosley, 52, of Lincoln, on charges of attempted murder and other felonies following a shooting on Sunday morning that left a woman in critical condition. The incident occurred on Sept. 8, around 6:48 a.m. at a home on Deep Creek Drive in Lincoln.
Upon arrival, troopers say they found a 43-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a trauma hospital in critical condition, while the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Mosley fled the scene but later turned himself in to Troop 7. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Mosley shot his wife during an argument and then shot his stepson before fleeing. He was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and possession of a gun during a felony, and is being held on a $1,101,000 cash bond.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.