GEORGETOWN, Del. - Local organizations continue working together to help care for homeless individuals after a winter storm crossed through Sussex County.
Springboard Pallet Village provided a place for those living in the woods to stay. Their focus was on couples, since they say Code Purple doesn't have any provisions for couples, only individuals.
The pallet village took in five couples and a handful of individual people on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Five minutes away, The Shepherd's Office prepared meals and worked hand in hand with the pallet village to make sure everyone there had enough food and water.
Food and water were laid out on a table ready to grab for those who need it. Judson Malone at the Springboard Pallet Village has been helping to get the homeless out of the cold for days.
Originally, temporary shelter was supposed to end Tuesday afternoon. Now, plans have changed and Malone is working on next steps.
"We're going to hold over until Monday. This Friday, First State Community Action Agency is going to send their case managers here. So we're going to try to make further plans to help them get back on their feet," said Malone.
They worked hand in hand with Jim Martin at The Shepherd's Office in Georgetown providing various necessities to those living in the heated temporary community building.
"We specialize in food, clothing and provisions. There's about maybe 20 campers out there where all their tents have collapsed under the snow," Martin explained.
"Now, we're trying to get 20 tents right now. That's out goal for the day," he continued.
For those facing homelessness, returning to their tents may take awhile since they are now buried under the snow in the woods.
To donate food, water, clothes or other essential items to the pallet village, you can drop it off at 411 Kimmey St. in Georgetown.
To donate food, water, clothes or other essential items to The Shepherd's Office, you can drop it off at 408 N Bedford St. in Georgetown or call 302-858-8556.