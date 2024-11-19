DELAWARE - Local police departments are raising money to help families in need, money that will go towards them having presents on Christmas.
The Milton Police Department has launched its annual “Beards Building Milton” campaign, where officers grow beards to raise money for needy families, with all proceeds benefiting the local community.
The Georgetown Police Department is also participating, continuing a tradition started by retired Lt. Tommy Tyndall, where officers will grow a 5 o’clock shadow and make a donation to join in the fun.
The Millsboro Police Department is also participating with its “Whiskers for Wishes” campaign. Last year, officers raised almost $6,000 to give Christmas gifts for local children in need. This year, they hope to raise even more to help more families and children enjoy the holiday season.