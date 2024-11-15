OCEAN PINES, Md. - A new walking trail connecting Pintail Park to the Mumford’s Landing entrance near the Yacht Club has been completed. The project was initiated in response to a suggestion from local resident Ralph Ferrusi, said the Ocean Pines Association.
Ferrusi and his wife Kathy has traversed trails worldwide, including the Everest Base Camp in Nepal and Kilimanjaro’s Marangu route, said OPA. He proposed a rustic, winding path through the woods near Pintail Park to avoid pedestrian traffic along the busy Ocean Parkway.
Senior Public Works Director Eddie Wells assessed the area and deemed the area suitable for a trail. General Manager John Viola approved the project, and Public Works crews began clearing the quarter-mile path by trimming branches, removing debris and using leaf blowers.
"A superb job; a great route that flows through the existing woods, drawing you along," Ferrusi said. "I can see it becoming a very popular Ocean Pines walking trail."
The new trail has been added to the Association’s online trail guide.