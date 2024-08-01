GEORGETOWN, Del. - Efforts are underway to establish a new non-profit organization, “The Georgetown Dog Park,” aimed at creating a community dog park within the town limits of Georgetown. The initiative will operate independently and not through the Town of Georgetown.
A dog park at Sandhill Fields in Georgetown have been officially canceled with overcrowding during soccer season being one of the reasons. The decision has garnered support from local dog owner John Roehl, who cited the area's high traffic during peak times."They park all the way out to the road. The whole parking lot is filled and they go out to the road. It's a lot of people. And then they bring in food trucks. I mean, it's an all-day deal, you know," Roehl said.