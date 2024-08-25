SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Virginia Ave. Earlier today after receiving a report of an assault involving a machete.
Salisbury Police say a 30-year-old man who reported that he had gone to the residence to speak with a 33-year-old man. The Man allegedly brandished a machete and began swinging it at the victim. A third party intervened, separating the two men, after which the suspect fled the scene.
The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and received medical attention. Authorities have identified the suspect and plan to file criminal charges through the District Court Commissioner’s Office.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.