Man assaults senior over parking dispute in Rehoboth Beach

Virginia man charged with assault in Rehoboth Beach parking lot altercation, involving a 65-year-old man. Arrested and released on bond.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a Virginia man Saturday, March 8, on felony assault charges following an altercation in a parking lot on Coastal Highway.

According to DSP, an argument over traffic and parking led 30-year-old Charles Gehman of Lynchburg, Virginia, to assault a 65-year-old man, who suffered minor injuries. Gehman fled the scene in a gray Toyota Corolla with Virginia registration.

Troopers located Gehman and his vehicle a short time later. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with second-degree assault causing injury to a person over 62, a felony.

Gehman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on a $4,000 unsecured bond.

