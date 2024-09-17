Police

Troopers responded to a report of a car in a ditch at approximately 6 p.m. and discovered a 45-year-old man inside, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sept. 16, in the 400 block of East Denney’s Road. Troopers responded to a report of a car in a ditch at approximately 6 p.m. and discovered a 45-year-old man inside, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective A. Bluto at (302) 741-2859 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you