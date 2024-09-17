DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sept. 16, in the 400 block of East Denney’s Road. Troopers responded to a report of a car in a ditch at approximately 6 p.m. and discovered a 45-year-old man inside, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective A. Bluto at (302) 741-2859 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.