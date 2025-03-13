SEAFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday at Nutter Park in Seaford, leaving one man dead and three others hurt.
Police responded to the park, at 712 Collins Avenue, around 4:24 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old Seaford man suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures before transporting him to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
Two other men, ages 19 and 21, arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. DSP said a third 23-year-old man also sought medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting.
According to investigators, violence broke out during a large fight when unknown shooters opened fire. Due to the severity of the case, Seaford police requested assistance from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, which has taken over the investigation. As a result, the Seaford School District shifted to asynchronous learning for Thursday.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or via a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police.