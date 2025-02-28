March 6 recognized as Slam the Scam Day to raise awareness about Social Security fraud

DELMARVA- March 6 is Slam the Scam Day, an initiative aimed at educating the public about Social Security-related fraud, according to the Social Security Administration. The agency emphasizes the importance of recognizing scams and taking action to prevent financial losses.
Common scam tactics include unexpected offers of benefit increases, urgent requests for unusual forms of payment such as cryptocurrency or wire transfers, and high-pressure demands to act immediately.
Officials urge individuals to report any potential scams as soon as possible and not to feel ashamed if they have shared personal information or suffered a financial loss. They stress that everyone is vulnerable to these schemes.
To help protect loved ones and the community, the agency recommends:
- Staying informed about the latest scams and learning how to recognize warning signs.
- Reporting scams promptly to the appropriate authorities.
- Sharing educational materials, such as the scam alert fact sheet, to help others safeguard themselves against fraud.
For more information on identifying and reporting scams, visit the Social Security Administration’s official website.