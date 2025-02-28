March 6 recognized as Slam the Scam Day to raise awareness about Social Security fraud

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR DELAWARE AND THE UPPER EASTERN SHORE OF MARYLAND... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...New Castle, Kent, Inland Sussex, Delaware Beaches, Kent MD, Queen Annes, Talbot and Caroline. * TIMING...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&