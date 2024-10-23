DOVER, Del. — The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) has announced that 727 applications will move forward to the lottery stage. The lottery, which excludes the Open Retail category, will be held on Oct. 24, 2024, and broadcast live on Facebook at 9 a.m.
Categories include cultivation, manufacturing, and testing labs across New Castle, Kent, and Sussex counties. Separate lotteries will be held for each license category by county. The Open Retail lottery is set for December, as more time is needed to process applications. Specific details can be found here.
Selected applicants will receive a Conditional License and enter the Supplemental Application Process, with an Active License granted once all legal requirements are met. The OMC emphasizes its commitment to transparency, ensuring that applicants and the public are informed throughout the process.
Participants can tune in to the live lottery broadcast via the OMC's Facebook page.