BALTIMORE Md.- Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has ordered the Center for Voter Information/Voter Participation Center to stop sending intimidating letters to Maryland voters.
These letters, labeled as “Voting Report Cards,” threatened to share non-voters' information with their neighbors. Brown stated, “Voting is one of the most important rights that Marylanders have,” and that such intimidation is unacceptable.
Maryland law currently permits individuals to request a copy of the voter registration list, including voters’ election participation history. However, it prohibits actions intended to influence a voter’s decision through intimidation or threats.
The cease and desist order demands that Center for Voter Information/Voter Participation Center stop these messages and not share voting records after the election.
Maryland residents are encouraged to report any instances of voter intimidation and can find guidance on their rights at the Attorney General’s office website.