Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declares state of preparedness. (CoastTV News)

MARYLAND - Gov. Wes Moore has declared a State of Preparedness ahead of a winter storm expected to impact Maryland from Sunday, Jan. 5, through Monday, Jan. 6. The storm is forecast to bring significant snow accumulation to parts of the state, likely affecting roads and transportation systems.

Marylanders are urged to avoid travel if possible, monitor local forecasts, and prepare for winter storm hazards.

The State of Preparedness declaration enables state agencies to respond swiftly to potential hazards, ensuring better coordination and information-sharing among emergency management, transportation, law enforcement, and public health departments.

