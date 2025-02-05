Maryland lawmakers to consider extending early voting

Early voting in Maryland could be extended in future elections under a proposal being considered by state lawmakers. Currently, early voting in the state ends on the Thursday before Election Day.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Early voting in Maryland could be extended in future elections under a proposal being considered by state lawmakers.

The Maryland Senate is set to hold a hearing at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, on a bill that would allow early voting to continue through the day before Election Day in both primary and general elections.

Currently, early voting in the state ends on the Thursday before Election Day.

The hearing will take place before the Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee, chaired by Sen. Brian J. Feldman. Sen. Cheryl C. Kagan serves as vice chair.

