REHOBOTH BEACH, Del - A 39-year-old man from Fort Washington, Maryland is facing two felony charges following a chase by Delaware State Police Sunday night.
According to police, Kevin Graves was pulled over by a trooper at 6:37 p.m. for speeding with no headlights on while driving in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway near Sylvan Acres Road.
When the trooper went to his patrol car for a moment, Graves took off in a white Ford Flex. State Police say he was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on Coastal Highway and crashed into four cars that were stopped at the Miller Road intersection red light.
Graves ran from that scene but was caught later in the evening and taken into custody while resisting arrest. An 18-year-old woman from Georgetown was hurt in the crash and was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Graves is charged with:
- Disregarding a police officer's signal (felony)
- Resisting arrest with violence (felony)
- Vehicular assault 3rd degree
- Leaving the scene of an injury crash
- Reckless driving
- Several traffic violations
Graves was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,700 secured bond.